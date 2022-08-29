Beechworth co-coach Brayden Carey says Saturday's epic finals win over Kiewa-Sandy Creek made a mockery of the theory the Bushrangers were mud runners.
The Bushrangers stunned the Hawks on the weekend after they withstood a second-half fightback to prevail by eight points.
They claimed both the scalps of minor premier Chiltern and the Hawks in muddy conditions at Beechworth in the second-half of the season.
Critics of the Bushrangers were quick to point out that they may struggle to match the Hawks and Swans on a fast deck at Sandy Creek during the finals.
But Carey scoffed at suggestions that the Bushrangers' flag aspirations hinged on the weather.
"Externally we've heard the noise that we are only a threat to Chiltern and Kiewa if it's in the mud," Carey said.
"But internally we know our brand of footy works in any conditions.
"I think we proved that on the weekend."
In an outstanding defensive effort the Bushrangers restricted the Hawks to six goals for the match including none in the opening-half in perfect conditions.
The Hawks are one of the highest scoring sides in the competition with Connor Newnham and Nick Beattie strong marking targets.
Small forward Ryan Wallace and goal-kicking midfielder Josh Hicks are also dangerous at ground level.
Newnham and Hicks combined for five goals while Beattie and Wallace were kept goalless.
Kayde Surrey was simply outstanding opposed to Beattie while Newnham was well-held.
Firstly by unheralded defender Riley Petts and then Hamish Malsem late in the contest.
Carey was full of praise for his defence but pinpointed Surrey for his best-on-ground display.
"Kayde has been ultra-consistent now for a decade and was sensational on the weekend," he said.
"He reads the play better than most and is an athlete.
"That allows him to get to contests that most other defenders wouldn't get to.
"He doesn't know how to play a bad game and we are very fortunate to have a player of his calibre in the side.
"Riley Petts also had a big job today opposed to Newnham.
"He's a local bloke who has got a bit of size about him and is a great competitor.
"He only started playing in round seven and hasn't got as many kilometres in the legs as most others.
"So he started cramping in that second-half and then we decided to go with Hamish on Newnham.
"He was fantastic considering he was undersized but was able to provide a contest."
In a further bonus they will welcome back key defender Matt Anderson.
