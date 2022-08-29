UPDATE: An injured North East player remains in intensive care in hospital, but those close to him say things are looking positive.
Greta president Gary Hogan received an update on Ben Duffield's condition on Monday afternoon.
Advertisement
He said there were signs he was improving.
"He's had scans which show his sternum is fractured and he has some lung damage, but he's been cleared of any other serious injuries," Mr Hogan said.
"It's looking positive at the moment.
"Things appear to be improving."
Mr Duffield will be in an induced coma for at least 24 hours.
"The signs are good and we're hoping for the best," Mr Hogan said.
EARLIER: A North East footballer remains in an induced coma as the community rallies around the injured man and his family.
Greta player Ben Duffield was flown from the North Wangaratta oval on Sunday after suffering an upper body injury.
Medical staff, including an off-duty paramedic, rushed to his assistance after he was injured during the reserves grade Ovens and King final.
Greta president Gary Hogan said a bump to Mr Duffield's sternum initially appeared to have been innocuous.
He said his lung collapsed and the injuries caused cardiac problems.
Mr Duffield, aged in his mid-30s, was stabilised before being flown to the Royal Melbourne Hospital in a critical condition.
A hospital spokeswoman said he was now in a serious condition.
"At this stage he's still in an induced coma," Mr Hogan said on Monday.
"They're hoping to bring him out later on today.
"There's been a lot of support from other clubs around the league, there have been a lot of good offers to help out.
Advertisement
"Particularly Milawa, Whorouly, Moyhu, and Bonnie Doon, they've offered us support which we're very grateful for.
"We're very lucky to have some nurses involved in the club who came in and helped out our trainers.
"An off-duty paramedic at the game came in and helped out as well.
"Hopefully that will give us a good outcome."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Advertisement
Mr Duffield plays at the club with his brother, Sam, and is a nephew of the senior side's coach.
His mother, Wendy, was at the game and expressed her thanks after the match on social media.
"Absolutely outstanding by everyone involved, Ben stable but critical, thank you doesn't seem enough, but it comes from the very bottom of my heart," she said.
The senior game had to be called off for an air ambulance to land and fly Mr Duffield to hospital.
The incident will push back the finals series by a week as the game is replayed this weekend.
Mr Hogan said his thoughts were with Mr Duffield, who has a partner and kids.
Advertisement
"We're waiting to see how he is going before we make plans, but we will be doing something for the family, for Ben, to make sure he's looked after," he said.
"We're wanting to make sure they won't be disadvantaged by him being out of action for a while.
"We're very grateful for the people at the ground who jumped in and assisted.
"Even the Bonnie Doon trainer came in to help out.
"There are a lot of good people around footy clubs"
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.