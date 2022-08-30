Albury nurses will stop work this week as part of a 24-hour statewide strike, the union's third major protest this year.
From 10am on Thursday, Albury staff will rally outside the hospital to call for safe staffing guarantees in all NSW public hospitals and health services.
"The system is essentially running off the smell of an oily rag right now," said NSW Nurses and Midwives Association Albury Base Hospital branch member Geoff Hudson.
Earlier this year, Mr Hudson told The Border Mail that the rare decision to strike - the union's first in more than 10 years - demonstrated the seriousness of the issue.
"We are seeing nursing strikes, we are seeing train strikes, we are seeing teacher strikes - these all have a common denominator and that is a state government that does not value public sector industries," Mr Hudson said.
On Monday, the NSW NMA said thousands of members had already relocated to states with mandated nurse-to-patient ratios, including Victoria, Queensland and the ACT.
With South Australia set to follow, states with safe patient care ratios will soon have NSW surrounded.
"Implement ratios," Mr Hudson said.
"That is how you stop the hemorrhaging."
