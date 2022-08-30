YOUR SAY: 'Opposition for the sake of it', has been voted out

I am a voter in the Farrer electorate and I want our elected parliamentary representative, Ms Sussan Ley, to offer constructive discussion on important matters.
Most of us are concerned about the behaviour of the previous prime minister; although not declared illegal, it is right and proper that the matter be thoroughly investigated in order to learn from it. Even members of the Coalition seem to agree on this.
In the case of Robodebt there seems to be not just illegal activity, but maybe criminal matters to be resolved.
The present government was elected in the expectation that these issues would be treated seriously rather than glossed over.
Ms Ley needs to understand that the old "opposition for the sake of it ", has been voted out.
Indigo Shire Council has been promoting its program of consulting with and involving the community in its decision making, a commendable idea.
However after a few forums it has become evident that the community would like greater input in to how these forums are organised and run:
I believe these changes would make the residents of Indigo Shire more confident that they were genuinely being consulted and involved in the decision making processes of the shire.
I feel on the main freeways in Australia the speed limit should be raised, I feel 120km/h would be reasonable.
I feel heavy vehicles should remain the same, 100km/h. Thank-you.
