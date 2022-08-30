The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: 'Opposition for the sake of it', has been voted out

By Letters to the Editor
August 30 2022 - 11:30pm
A Border Mail reader, and Farrer voter, wants her federal MP Sussan Ley to offer constructive discussion on important matters. Picture by Mark Jesser

MP talk should be constructive

I am a voter in the Farrer electorate and I want our elected parliamentary representative, Ms Sussan Ley, to offer constructive discussion on important matters.

