There will be no hiding place for one member of the losing team when Jindera and Rand-Walbundrie-Walla meet in their sudden-death semi-final this weekend.
You see, Kurt Jensen and Mitch Lawrence's post-match discussions will go on long after the lights have been switched off at Howlong on Sunday.
The pair are house-mates, adding a further twist to what is already shaping as a mouth-watering clash for a place in the preliminary final.
Jensen, 26, has been superb for the Giants this season but knows he'll have his work cut out to subdue the multiple Bulldogs best-and-fairest winner.
Bragging rights for the winner will last all summer.
"It could be make-or-break in terms of how much longer I live in the house!" Jensen laughed.
"It's just the two of us, so there's no-one to settle any altercations.
"This is one I'd really like to win.
"I'd like to be lining up on him and preventing him from kicking a few goals, that's the aim.
"It will definitely be spoken about at home.
"It could be an interesting one; we managed to get on top of them last time but in the end, it was only a quarter that separated us.
"Both teams play a pretty attractive style of footy and it's going to be very exciting."
Jensen was one of the Giants' best players on Saturday as Lucas Mellier's side dug deep to knock out Howlong in front of a big Walbundrie crowd.
There were only five points between the sides at three-quarter-time but a huge defensive effort by Jensen and his colleagues saw the Spiders outscored by 4.4 to 1.3.
"It's hard to describe that feeling," Jensen said.
"There's nothing better, all 21 of us together, putting in that big effort and to see it come off, there's something very special about that.
"We went in not putting a lot of pressure on ourselves. We had a game plan we wanted to execute and we knew if we could do that, the scoreboard at the end should be looking pretty favourable.
"There were no passengers at all, it was a strong team effort and I couldn't have been any prouder of how we played.
"We've been pretty proud of our defensive efforts all year and when it came to crunch time, we were prepared.
"Not a lot changed for us, it was everyone just playing their roles.
"We had a few lucky bounces go our way but you need that in finals."
Jensen, who grew up playing his junior football in Narrandera, left home to study civil engineering and spent four years with Geelong Amateurs in the Bellarine Football League.
"That was something different," Jensen said.
"It's a pretty high level of footy out that way and I learnt a lot.
"That definitely improved me as a player; their training standards are elite and it's always good to see how other footy clubs operate."
Now working in Wodonga, he's been with the Giants since 2019 and couldn't be happier.
"It definitely feels like home to me," Jensen said.
"It's a really interesting club with the three towns and it has such a big community feel to it.
"There are so many names out there who have been involved for so long and to see those people at the end of the game on the weekend, to see how much it means to them, was really special.
"All the work they've put in behind the scenes, you wouldn't know half the stuff they do but it's essential they do that, just so the club can operate.
"To see that our hard work has equalled their hard work and we've got a result to show for it, that's great. They've really welcomed me out there and there's something about the club I love."
Jensen looks back to his best after battling a rib injury earlier in the year.
"I've been pretty happy with how I've played," he said.
"I've been in the wars a bit, copped a stray knee to the ribs against Culcairn and missed the second half of that game.
"I got checked at hospital and it was a long recovery time with that one but that's footy sometimes.
"The team's allowed me to play the style of footy I want.
"I love being the last line of defence and getting opportunities to take those intercept marks. I feel like I've done a good job when required."
