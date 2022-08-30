Georgie Attree is no stranger to finals pressure.
During her time in the Ovens and Murray League, the talented goaler helped North Albury to two under-16 flags and a B-grade premiership.
But as the star Hawk prepares for her first Tallangatta and District Netball Association finals series, she admits the atmosphere at Sandy Creek is a whole new game.
"I've heard all of the stories and they all sound very good, so it's nice to be able to experience it," Attree said.
"Driving into Sandy Creek on Saturday, I just didn't expect the amount of cars that were there for the first final. It was really nice to see.
"Finals is something that we haven't had for two years, and for me especially it's a little bit nerve-racking, but it's also a motivator."
Since playing her first season with the Hawks last year, the 22-year-old is already a two-time club A-grade best and fairest winner after recently going back-to-back to edge out runner-up Keiran De Koeyer.
Attree is also making her mark at a league level after finishing runner-up in the TDNA vote count for a second consecutive year, this time sharing the nod with Tallangatta's Hannah Dwyer.
"I definitely didn't expect it, that's for sure," she said.
"I thought all of the girls in our team had such a good year, so I didn't think it would be me up there.
"There's also such a great calibre across all of the other teams as well, so it was really nice to be up there alongside Beck (O'Connell) and Hannah, especially after getting to play a full season."
The Hawks remain the last team to take home an A-grade TDNA flag after toppling Thurgoona in the 2019 decider.
After finishing as the minor premiers for the last two seasons, Attree admitted the Hawks have found a special formula both on and off the court.
"It feels more like a family," she said.
"Everyone's there for each other which makes us play better.
"We're playing for each other in a sense, and especially for Kath (Evans) as well.
"It does feel really good this year and I think that's reflected in our games."
After being rewarded with a week off after finishing on top of the ladder, the Hawks will now face Mitta United, with the winner booking a spot in the decider.
With the Tallangatta and Hume League grand finals scheduled for the same day this year, there could be two Attrees playing at either venue.
"My brother (Noah) plays for Jindera and they've made finals, so unfortunately I probably won't be able to watch him depending on what happens," Attree said.
The Hawks and Blues will go head-to-head at Sandy Creek at 2:50pm on Saturday, with the Hoppers and Swans meeting in a must-win clash at the same time on Sunday.
