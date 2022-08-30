THE heritage streetscapes of Beechworth will become a huge canvas next month for a new $10,000 art prize.
The work of 10 Australian artists will be showcased, projected and installed on Beechworth's iconic buildings and historic sites from September 16 to 18 as part of the biennial Beechworth Contemporary Art Award.
Advertisement
Beechworth Contemporary creative director, Nina Machielse Hunt, said the artists were chosen from 200 entries.
The non-acquisitive prize of $10,000 would be awarded to one of the exhibitors by guest judge, Sebastian Goldspink, curator of the 2022 Adelaide Biennale.
The line-up of artists included Yandell Walton, who had created a site-specific digital video work, Remnant Futures, which would be projected on to the old Ovens and Murray Hospital facade, using emergent technologies including mobile scanning devices, photogrammetry, motion capture and 3D animation.
IN OTHER ENTERTAINMENT NEWS:
Flying the flag for North East artists, Susie Losch's inflatable sculptures and soundscape would transform Beechworth Town Hall.
Losch uses recycled fabrics to create varying organic forms; the interaction between the forms is determined by linked electronic timers.
Sculptor Bruce Armstrong, of Melbourne's Bunjil fame, had created in his distinctive totemic style, a magpie sitting on a column, which would be positioned on a site at the top of the town.
Armstrong created the work in response to the magpie song he enjoyed on his Beechworth visits.
Artist Harrie Fasher would transport her work, The Space Behind, from her Portland foundry; her 1.6 tonne sculpture of a horse would light up after dark with digital animations.
A bright pink neon rhombus by Melbourne artist Jodie L Kipps would be also viewed best after dark.
Liam Deny will show his Trial of the Fool, an Excalibur scenario.
Other exhibitors will be Castlemaine's Kate Just, known for her celebrated feminist art events, and Melbourne environment/grass painter, Anthony Sawrey.
Among others will be Sydney artists Nuha Saad and Deborah Kelly.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.