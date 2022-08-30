The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Murray-Darling Basin Authority operators are closely managing water outflows from Hume and Dartmouth

By Adrian Black
Updated August 30 2022 - 12:23am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Victoria's Dartmouth Dam could be about to overflow for the first time since 1996, after heavy rain. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)

Forecast heavy rainfall could see Dartmouth dam spilling for the first time in 26 years, potentially contributing to flooding downstream.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.