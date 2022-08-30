Mikaela Trethowan has become the first Rover to take home the Female Football League's top prize.
Trethowan polled 19 votes to edge out Raiders' Maddison Gissing by two to claim the open women's best and fairest award. The 22-year-old, who is also an A-grade netballer, missed four games due to a foot injury.
Advertisement
Coach Rick Marklew praised Trethowan for her consistent efforts.
"She's had a really good year and she does a lot of work outside of footy training to keep her fitness up," Marklew said.
ALSO IN SPORT:
Lavington's Kaylea Kobzan was the leading goal kicker (22 goals).
Felines' Ava Loughnan took out the under-17 medal from Thurgoona's Ellie Hall. Raiders' Constance Dodd won the under-14s, with Thurgoona's Chelsea Hopwood and Lavington's Charlie Gibson following by one vote. Feline Georgia Thomas (under-17s) and Raiders' Sarcha McElhinney (uncer-14s) were also leading goal kickers.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.