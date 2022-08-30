The Border Mail
Mikaela Trethowan claims Female Football League best and fairest award

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:25am, first published 4:17am
Mikaela Trethowan took out the North East Border Female Football League's open women's best and fairest award.

Mikaela Trethowan has become the first Rover to take home the Female Football League's top prize.

