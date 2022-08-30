A Big Freeze event along with beanie and sock sales have helped catapult a Border school's motor neurone disease fundraiser way beyond an initial target of $20,000.
Catholic College Wodonga ended up banking about $80,000 from its efforts, which was announced Tuesday at the school assembly.
Advertisement
The school's Big Freeze, held in early June, attracted students, teachers and regional identities, including Wodonga and Albury mayors willing to take the plunge, the spectacle enjoyed by about 300 people.
The inspiration for the fundraiser, which also included a trivia night, was former college teacher Carolyn Packer who was diagnosed with the disease 12 months ago.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Principal Lorraine Willis said the school was moved to action.
"The total raised is a testament to the impact and legacy of Carolyn herself and the countless lives she has touched in her service to educating others," she said.
Caroline's Daughter Adele Packer said the enthusiasm and hard work were the result of the fundraiser.
"Mum would love to be able to come up here and thank everyone herself. But unfortunately, she can't so I'm going to do that on behalf of her," she said.
"She would like to thank Principal Lorraine Willis, and the leadership team for the support of their fundraising efforts. A special thanks to Stevie D and his committee for the organisation of the Big Freeze, the Trivia and the Silent Auction.
"The money raised is a testimony to the great effort.
"Thanks to MND Victoria and Sam Mitchell for the advice and equipment they provide for mum on her journey so far. Mum (and our entire family) have been very humbled by all the fundraising efforts and I'd like to thank everyone from the bottom of her heart."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.