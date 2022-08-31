The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

The truth about brumbies - separating facts from fiction

By Alan Hewett
August 31 2022 - 2:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The natural beauty of the high plains is constantly threatened by brumby activity. Picture by Richard Nunn

The Victorian government's plan to proceed with shooting brumbies in the Alpine National Park has seen another outbreak of protest.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.