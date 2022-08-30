Mitta United has struck a stunning early recruiting coup after landing the prized signature of Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin.
Hodgkin will be reunited with his two brothers in coach Luke alongside Brendan with the trio set to provide the Tallangatta league club with its own version of the 'Blues Brothers'.
In a further bonus the Blues have also signed former Murray Bushrangers Jake Hodgkin and Jett Smith.
Jake played for Wodonga Raiders this year while Smith spent the season with Morningside in the QAFL.
Both youngsters are related to the Hodgkin's with Jett the younger brother of Ely Smith who is on Brisbane Lions' list but is yet to make his AFL debut.
Hodgkin said it was exciting to see the trio commit with all three having strong family ties to the club.
"I guess Jarrod was an obvious recruiting target and is one the biggest signings at the club in recent memory," Hodgkin said.
"Jarrod is still performing at a high standard in the O&M but feels the time is right to return to his home club and try and have some success
"Obviously Jarrod and Jake are former Mitta juniors and Jett has also got a rich family history with his grandfather, John Smith, a premiership coach at Mitta during the 1980s.
"He is keen to come back to the area and help the footy club out."
Mitta United endured a tough season in Hodgkin's first year in charge after finishing tenth with a 4-14 record.
Hodgkin said signing players with a connection to the club was a recruiting priority.
In a further bonus both Jarrod and Jake will be only be one-pointers in the player points system.
"We started trying to lure former juniors and players with a connection to the club back this year and these signings really build on that," he said.
"Obviously signing Jarrod will steal the headlines but I'm just as excited to get Jake and Jett on board.
"If Jarrod maintains his current standards he should dominate in the Tallangatta league.
"He just needs his body to hold up as he is starting to break down now he is getting a bit old.
"I rate Jett and Jake extremely highly.
"Both are former Bushrangers and are very talented footballers that should be able to have a big impact in the Tallangatta league."
It's been a decade since Mitta United won its last flag in 2012 while the former league powerhouse last played finals in 2018.
Hodgkin said he would be striving to emulate Beechworth this season who have transformed into a genuine flag threat after having only won one match the previous year.
"We obviously didn't have a great year in terms of wins and losses but we are looking to bounce back pretty quickly," he said.
"We don't plan on staying down the bottom of the ladder for too long.
"You only have to look at what Beechworth has done this year coming off a one win season to being one win away from a grand final spot.
"Beechworth got back players that were connected to the club and have that bond and look at what they have achieved.
"If you can bring the right players who want to buy in to what you are doing, things can turn around pretty quickly.
"We have a few more we are talking to which we would like to secure in the coming weeks."
