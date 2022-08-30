Australia is facing a shortage of wood and has been for more than a century, according to an industry expert.
Chair of Murray Region Forestry Hub and the Softwood Working Group Peter Crowe OAM was speaking at a National Forestry Day tree planting event in Albury today.
"Australia's been short of wood since before the turn of the 20th century, in other words back in the late 1800s," he said.
"We've reached a point in history where Australia is in deep trouble with its wood supply issues and we need to do something about it."
Mr Crowe said Australian Forest Products Association data showed Australia's forestry plantation estates had shrunk by 230,000 hectares between 2015 and 2021.
"This is disastrous news for builders as AFPA figures show it means the loss of the equivalent of 76,000 frames, which equates to a city the size of Geelong," he said.
Albury mayor Kylie King was also at the ceremony at National Foresters' Grove off Wagga Road, where more than 300 native trees were planted as a bicentennial project to honour past and present foresters.
"Our plantations are in dire straights," she said.
"But it's the forest industries time to really shine.
"The best time to plant a tree was probably 20 years ago, the best next time is now and you can do so much with that."
Mr Crowe said Australia's forestry industry was "perfectly placed" to expand plantations, grow more wood and help mitigate climate change.
He also said farmers could play a role in growing plantations.
"We'd like to see farmers take an interest in it all, because they can contribute to the overall wood supply and there's good money in it, but it takes a while to realise the big pay off, clearly," he said.
"We hope that innovative carbon credit schemes could help early cash flow and encourage farmers even more, but the main game will be significant expansions of plantations because we really need some quite large areas to be established to meet our shortfall.
"The Albanese Government aims to plant one billion more production trees by 2030 to help make our nation far less dependent on timber imports."
Mr Crowe estimated Australia was losing out on $2 billion through a lack of wood products.
"We estimate that the global demand for wood, paper and all the products that we use everyday will quadruple by 2050, so it really gives us something to think about," he said.
Albury MP Justin Clancy recognised the forestry industry's role in creating recyclable packaging, construction materials and fighting climate change by storing carbon.
"If we're talking about sustainability in terms of product, then the timbre industry is going to be right at the top in the vanguard leading that charge," he said.
"We see that every time we go into the supermarket ... it's that push for paper packaging, cardboard packaging, that is the message our community needs to know about, is the importance of the timbre industry in terms of a sustainable product."
Mr Crowe said Australia's plantations stored vast amounts of carbon, equal to more than 56 million cars being driven for a year.
"AFPA figures show Australian forestry plants around 70 million new trees every year, enough to cover 136,000 football fields," he said.
"Its native forestry operations are the most sustainable in the world and every harvested tree is replaced by laws protecting the environment."
AFPA figures show Australia's forest industries contribute $24 billion to the economy every year, and support around 80,000 direct jobs nationally and another 100,000 indirectly, many of which underpin rural and regional communities.
The tree planted at the ceremony was an Angophora costata, or smooth-barked Apple, which will grow between 15 and 25 meters.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
