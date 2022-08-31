Border lovers of the perfectly cooked piece of rump have been given the chance to "up the steaks" in their knowledge of backyard barbecuing.
They won't even have to leave the comfort of home to do so either, as the new TAFE NSW course is being run online. A barbecue pitmastery masterclass is being offered for the first time and will be hosted by Adam Roberts, an author, documentary maker and exponent of the culinary craft.
Mr Roberts said he was honoured to partner with TAFE NSW.
Advertisement
"It's all about sharing my love for food, friendship and culture with others," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"This course will give participants a baseline knowledge of cooking great food over the fire.
"And is a great starting point for those just dipping their toe in the water for the first time."
The course costs $149 and will be launched in time for Father's Day on Sunday, with gift cards available.
To learn more or enrol visit tafensw.edu.au/bbq.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.