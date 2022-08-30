Man groped teenage girl's leg as he drove home from her doctor's appointment

An underage teenage girl's gratitude at being given a lift to see her Albury doctor ended when the driver indecently assaulted her on the way home.
She knew Chhabi Lal Acharya as their respective Nepalese families regularly socialised together, Albury Local Court has heard.
Acharya, 35, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to a single charge of committing an assault with an act of indecency.
The Lavington man will be sentenced on September 27.
His plea came after the withdrawal of a charge of carry out a sexual assault with another without consent and two charges of indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age.
Acharya had moved to Australia from Nepal in 2011 and the victim in 2017, which was when their families met in Albury.
The victim asked Acharya, around the end of February, 2018, for a lift to the Gardens Medical Group on Wodonga Place, Albury, for an appointment.
The appointment completed, the girl got back into Acharya's car and he began the drive home.
During their journey there was a conversation "about the victim's sexual activities".
"The offender asked the victim if she was a virgin and asked her to kiss him," the facts outlined.
"The offender placed his left hand on the bare right thigh of the victim.
"This made the victim feel very uncomfortable and as a result, the victim told the offender to remove his hand."
She climbed into the back seat. Neither spoke to their families about what had just taken place.
The victim complained to police last September and Acharya was arrested a month later.
