The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man booked the test, lawyer tells magistrate, before he got suspended

By Albury Court
August 30 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Disqualified learner driver still managed to pass his driver's licence test

A Lavington man on a probationary licence who was actually a disqualified learner driver will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.