Disqualified learner driver still managed to pass his driver's licence test

A Lavington man on a probationary licence who was actually a disqualified learner driver will be sentenced on Wednesday.
The man's sentencing had been delayed after Albury Local Court magistrate Sally McLaughlin ordered a NSW Community Corrections duty report.
Darren Allan Emerson, Ms McLaughlin noted, had a record of not being licensed.
She told defence lawyer Graham Lamond that she did not believe fines were "having any effect" on stopping Emerson from re-offending.
Emerson, 53, of McDonald Road, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and to attempt to obtain a driver licence by way of a false statement.
Ms McLaughlin asked just how Emerson could have managed to get a licence while a suspended learner.
Mr Lamond said the information he had before him was that the test for a probationary licence was "booked in and passed days before the (learner's) licence was suspended".
The court was told how Emerson was driving a silver Holden Rodeo utility south on Prune Street, Lavington, on July 27 about 9.30am when he turned left into the Lavington Square undercover car park.
Police stopped their vehicle behind Emerson's ute just as he was getting out. He said he did not see them until this point.
On being asked by police, Emerson provided his P1 driver's licence.
But a police check revealed Emerson's learner licence had been disqualified for three months from July 17, on a charge of a learner not being accompanied by a licensed driver.
On applying for the test, Emerson ticked the "no" box on a form declaring whether he had a disqualification, suspension or pending charges for driving-related matters in NSW.
