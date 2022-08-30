Andrew Grove is stepping down as coach of Boomers.
Having led the club for 10 years, this finals series will be Grove's last in the top job at Glen Park.
The 33-year-old and his partner are expecting their second child in November and Grove knows the time is right to stand aside.
"I'll definitely play for a few more years but I won't be coaching," Grove revealed.
"I've decided this will be my last year to coach the seniors, at least for the near future.
"I told the club halfway through the year; my life's going to get a lot busier next year with family.
"I'll still be around the club, I'll still play and I'll help the new coach.
"We're on the hunt for a new coach at the moment so whoever's there, I'll be there to help and play but I'm taking a step back commitment-wise."
Grove admitted he was ready to call time a couple of years ago but simply hadn't been able to find the right person to take over.
"It's just the timing," he said.
"Izzy's three now and we've got another one on the way in November so next year's going to be very busy.
"Having that little bit of extra time to help at home is going to be good.
"But I still love the club and I'll still be there to help out."
Sunday's semi-final against Albury United at Willow Park could prove to be Grove's last game in charge but he's not ready for the journey to end just yet.
"It will definitely give me a little bit of extra motivation," he said.
"I'll try to push that onto the team as well.
"We're all excited. I'm pumped and the guys are pumped.
"It's been a while since I've played a semi-final and it's been a while since I've played a finals series not injured.
"Even when we beat Wangaratta and made it to the final, I was carrying a hamstring knock so this is the first time in a finals series I've actually been injury-free that I can remember.
"I've been able to play some games over the last couple of finals series but most of them I've been hampered, a passenger.
"I've done my part but not been able to score goals and do things that turn finals so I'm looking forward to impacting this one."
