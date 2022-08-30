SCOTTISH-born Australian singer John Paul Young has cancelled the rest of his 50th anniversary tour - including an Albury gig - due to ill health.
The announcement was made on Tuesday after Young spent time in hospital recently.
"After many postponements and cancellations, I'm still not in clear air," Young said.
"I have recently had a couple of health issues that need attention, so I'm going to have a break.
"As a friend of mine once said: 'In a world full of signs, the signs are everywhere.'
"My sincere apologies to all that have been inconvenienced by this decision."
His agent said: "John was admitted to hospital after a medical incident a few weeks ago and he doesn't feel he's match-fit to continue with the JPY 50 Years Young - The Anniversary Tour. He needs time to repair and rest."
The tour was due to come to The Commercial Club Albury on September 10.
Refunds will be available through the ticket outlets and venue box offices.
