Death of freight train driver on trip leaving Wagga under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a freight train driver near Breadalbane on Thursday.
Emergency services were called to the scene, 30km west of Goulburn, at about 3pm Thursday.
Advertisement
Police said the 64-year-old man was found deceased on the train.
The man, believed to be from Junee, was one of the train's drivers for the trip that began in Wagga earlier that day and was heading to Sydney.
Ambulance also attended the scene, in the rail corridor at the top of the Cullerin Ranges, between Cullerin and Breadalbane.
IN OTHER NEWS
Officers from the Hume Police District established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist police.
Police said an investigation into the man's death was underway and SafeWork NSW had been notified. They could not provide further details on the circumstances of the man's death.
SafeWork NSW advised that as the fatality occurred in the rail corridor, the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator was leading the investigation.
The man was one of two drivers on board the SCT freight train, which was ultimately bound for Brisbane.
SCT sales director Pat Kerin said he could not comment on the man's death, including whether he was driving at the time, while investigations were underway.
The male was a contractor, not a direct employee.
"We're deeply upset about the incident and feel enormously for his family...It's a very sad time for all who knew him," Mr Kerin said.
An Australian Rail Track Corporation spokeswoman said the organisation was continuing to work with the investigating agencies, including the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator.
The line was closed for 25 hours to allow investigations to proceed and re-opened early Friday evening.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.