The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Death of freight train driver, believed to be from Junee, between Wagga and Goulburn under investigation

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated August 30 2022 - 4:01am, first published 3:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Death of freight train driver on trip leaving Wagga under investigation

Authorities are investigating the death of a freight train driver near Breadalbane on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.