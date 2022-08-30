Dartmouth is on edge, waiting for the mighty roar of cascading water from its bursting dam for the first time in 26 years.
The Dartmouth Dam is 98.8 per cent full and expected to reach capacity in the next few days.
But townsfolk aren't battening down the hatches and sandbagging their homes - rather, they're placing friendly bets at the pub on the day and time the dam will spill.
Farmers downstream in the Mitta Valley, however, are nervously watching weather forecasts.
The Murray-Darling Basin Authority has issued flood warnings as both the Dartmouth and Hume dams near their capacities.
MDBA senior director for river management Joe Davis said heavy rain in coming days and weeks could re-fill and spill the dams, as the La Nina weather pattern continues.
But for Dartmouth locals, the anticipation is something to be savoured. Dartmouth Post Office and General Store manager Lorrae Smyth said she expected "to hear the roar" within days.
"I've been here 27 years so I saw it flow over last time," Ms Smyth said. "The last time it spilled over there were hundreds of cars going up to look at the wall.
One local who didn't wish to be named, said: "It's exciting because it's not something the water authorities want to happen because they charge for the water so it going over naturally is not a good thing for them."
Dartmouth Pub manager Aaron Scales, who is a Towong councillor, said when the dam spills over, "it's a magnificent sight to see".
"We're getting over 250 tourists a day coming here to have a look at the dam - that's on weekends - but during the week, about 40 to 50 are travelling through," Cr Scales said.
The MDBA said since Dartmouth Dam was completed in 1979 it had spilled in four years, each in the 1990s.
Farmers in the area dreading signs of reservoir water rising have been warned to take precautions.
"This year the MDBA began releasing water from Dartmouth Dam in early August to provide some airspace that could hold the inflows from future rainfall and mitigate downstream flooding," Mr Davis said.
"Communities and landholders in the area need to prepare ahead of time to protect themselves and their livestock or belongings."
The bureau has warned of heavier than average spring rainfall, but it said conditions are expected to remain mostly dry. While the Border region received heavy rainfall in the past two days, the bureau said it was not concentrated in the Hume or Dartmouth catchments which was confirmed by the MDBA.
"The Kiewa River, however, which enters the Murray downstream of Hume Dam, received a large amount of rain," Mr Davis said.
