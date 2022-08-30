A Border man has wiped away tears in court while being sentenced for the detention and sexual assault of a woman in Melbourne.
Mathew John Kindred was jailed on Tuesday for at least three-and-a-half years in the County Court following his daylight attack on a random woman.
He lurked in an alleyway next to the venue, grabbed the victim, dragged her to a doorway and covered her mouth.
Kindred forced her to the ground, touched her chest over her jacket, put his hand under her bra and squeezed her breast, squeezed her crotch and took items from her.
The incident, which lasted about 10 to 12 minutes, ended when an off-duty policeman passed by in his car and gave chase.
Kindred fled, hid in bushes, ran to a home and dumped some of his clothes, and ran inside a second home.
Police arrested him as he hid in a bathroom.
Judge Helen Syme said there had been "devastating consequences of what was apparently a random act of extreme violence on this young woman".
"The consequences will no doubt stay with her for a long time," she said.
"In addition of course, the consequences are for her friends and family who no doubt wonder how to help, and indeed, the entire community."
Judge Syme noted there were two distinct sexual assaults that occurred during the incident, which involved "a signficant degree of force and violence".
The court heard Kindred had been using ice for two to three years.
Judge Syme said his methamphetamine use led to a cycle of offending and imprisonment.
Kindred has been in custody since his arrest and had served nearly 500 days on remand until being sentenced on Tuesday.
He will serve a maximum of four years and nine months with parole possible in about October 2024.
