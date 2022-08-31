A Holbrook resident trying to start a scouting group in the community says it's the last chance for helpers to volunteer or the group can't go ahead.
Mr Hall said he had a waiting list of children, a $5000 start up grant and support from community groups, but not enough adult helpers to turn the idea into reality.
"Only three adults to put their hands up to at least assist with office bearer duties, but we can't get leaders," he said.
"We don't want to tie everyone up for hours and hours a week, so if we can get more people in, it spreads the load.
"This is pretty much the last chance, I've got lots of things to do."
Mr Hall is looking for a minimum of six adults helpers, particularly those interested in being trained leaders. Email him at gl.1stholbrook@gmail.com.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
