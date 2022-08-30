Wodonga trainer Stephen Aldridge has called it quits on his training career.
The likeable larrikin's last day at his Wodonga stables will be on Wednesday.
Aldridge finished his training career on the ultimate high after Lace And Whisky saluted at Wagga last week as the stables last ever runner.
The 60-year-old admitted to having mixed emotions about his decision.
"Nothing lasts forever and Wednesday is my last day at the stables," Aldridge said.
"It's been a good era but the reality is I'm getting too old to train and it's time to try something different.
"It will be an emotional day but it was a bit of a fairytale finish to get a winner at Wagga with my last ever runner.
"I didn't really expect it but it happened."
Aldridge has spent more than three decades as a trainer.
The super-fit horseman still rides all his own trackwork
"I have been training for the past 35-years," he said.
"I've got no complaints and am proud of what I have been able to achieve as a trainer.
"I was fortunate enough to train some talented gallopers and have had some terrific owners that have supported me for most of my training journey.
"But I realise I'm 60 and still riding all my own trackwork, so while I've still got my health, I'll try something different career-wise.
"Physically I feel like I could keep training for another 10 or 15-years but it's getting harder each year to make a living from racing.
"So it's probably time that I just try and be normal and get a job working five days a week from 9am-5pm.
"I usually get to the stables at 4am every morning until about 10am and then come back in the afternoon from 2.30-5pm.
"The body clock won't change and even when I go away on holidays, I'm always awake by 3.30am.
"Training is a seven day a week commitment and I've done that for long enough."
Aldridge has already sold his house and stables and is set to relocate to Maroochydore to be closer to his son.
He pinpointed Monahan Tweed who was a multiple city winner as the most talented galloper he trained.
"Monahan Tweed won the Golden Vase as well as half-a-dozen city races in Melbourne," he said.
"He probably put me on the map as a trainer."
Aldridge said he would miss the camaraderie of the other trainers at Wodonga including Peter Maher, David O'Prey and Craig Widdison.
"We a pretty tight-knit group and get along so well," Aldridge said.
"Craig can be a pest at times but he is a likeable pest and it's good to see him back training."
