WHAT does yesterday's health partnership involving the Premiers of NSW and Victoria mean for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital?
That's a question worth pondering.
Advertisement
Given the enthusiasm on show from Dominic Perrottet and Daniel Andrews for the states to combine on issues, you would think it is a positive.
However, it's worth noting that in a lengthy media conference about them establishing urgent care clinics, including one in the Twin Cities, there was no mention of Albury Wodonga Health.
There is nothing more illustrative and concrete when it comes to cross-state collaboration than that health service.
Mr Andrews has previously highlighted his role in fostering its establishment when he was Victoria's health minister and Mr Perrottet learnt firsthand of the need for a new hospital during a visit to Albury last year when he was NSW treasurer.
Given that, why wouldn't they point to Albury Wodonga Health as an established example of co-operation?
The latter makes sense when you wonder why they would not have come to Albury-Wodonga yesterday for their announcement.
IN OTHER NEWS
On the plus side, we can only hope that there is work going on behind the scenes with the two state governments and a new hospital.
Progress on the release of the long-awaited Albury-Wodonga hospital master plan continues to drag on as we come ever nearer to state elections in Victoria and NSW.
The Victorian Health Minister's office told The Border Mail at the start of August it was "still being finalised".
Of course the plan is not as important as funding announcements, but it would still be good to see details released to show the government is interested in moving the issue along.
We know Victoria's Opposition has pledged $300 million, but those in power in Spring Street and Macquarie Street need to show a similar commitment.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.