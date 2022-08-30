Albury Racing Club has once again secured the hosting rights for the Southern District Country Championships qualifier.
The lucrative $150,000 feature will return to Albury racecourse next year for the first time since 2020.
The Murrumbidgee Turf Club has hosted the race for the past two years.
ARC chief executive officer, Steve Hetherton, was thrilled to announce the return of the showcase meeting on Saturday, February 25.
"The Country Championships has been really building in momentum in the district each year thanks largely to both ourselves and Wagga providing a great atmosphere on the race track," Hetherton said.
"As a club, we feel privileged to host the race again and the club is not automatically guaranteed to get it back and you have to earn the right.
"We are once again looking forward to creating a great atmosphere on the day and tinkering with a few things that we have done previously.
"We want it to be a real party atmosphere and build on the success from when we last hosted the race."
The meeting will offer $370,000 in prizemoney including a $40,000 country restricted maiden race.
It is the club's second biggest meeting in prizemoney behind Albury Gold Cup day.
In a further bonus the Southern Districts wildcard will be staged at Goulburn next year.
Hetherton said the meeting is not only a huge boost to the club but also the local economy with visitors from outside the area staying overnight.
