Indigo Shire Council on Tuesday night endorsed for public exhibition a masterplan for four caravan parks at Beechworth, Rutherglen, Yackandandah and Chiltern.
The masterplan's recommendations regarding the Lake Sambell site had drawn ire from some residents previously over concerns it focused on tourism revenue generated by "outsiders" rather than consider possible environmental encroachment and public access to nature strips.
Supporting the motion, Councillor Larry Goldsworthy said there wouldn't be proposed changes "to the access that the public might enjoy".
"I think that camping, glamping, caravaning, onsite cabins is a growing area in our economy," Cr Goldsworthy said.
"If it comes to fruition it will have a significant impact on the economy of Indigo Shire.
"It will rival some of the other parks - we're looking at creating a tourism destination in itself."
Beechworth resident Iris Mannik, who had been involved in several community projects at Lake Sambell, said she supported job creation and some development but was concerned the masterplan failed to address environmental issues.
Speaking outside council chambers Mrs Mannik said she was not opposed to the business side of the plan.
"When we had a Lake Sambell committee, we always had balanced environment, sustainability and passive recreation," she said.
"The expansion is huge, it will impact on the lake; it's the ecology of the lake, the history of the lake that needs to be considered."
