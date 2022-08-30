The Border Mail
Indigo Shire Council endorses caravan parks masterplan for shire

TH
By Ted Howes
August 30 2022 - 5:45pm
Four caravan parks, including this one at Beechworth, are at the centre of a master-plan for the sites throughout Indigo Shire. File picture

Indigo Shire Council on Tuesday night endorsed for public exhibition a masterplan for four caravan parks at Beechworth, Rutherglen, Yackandandah and Chiltern.

