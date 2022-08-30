There's no butts about it.
A female passerby enquiring about accommodation got a little more than she bargained for when she popped in to the Woomargama Hotel on Monday.
The sign said closed but the horse breeder from Paraparap, Victoria apparently didn't bat an eyelid when she walked in to the pub full of naked men lounging by the bar.
She even hung around for a bit to watch the blokes - clearly very comfortable in their own skin as a cheeky photograph online will show - striking their poses for a nude calendar to support men's mental health.
The fundraiser for 'Are you bogged mate?' has involved more than 70 of Woomargama district's finest male specimens for a 2023 calendar that will include cheeky photographs of farmers, welders, mechanics, truck drivers, vets and horse trainers in their 'natural' habitats.
Wednesday will see the final day of shooting for photographer Ben Simpson, who has generously donated his time and expertise to produce imagery for the 12-month calendar.
This week the crew was on location at the Woomargama Hotel, Holbrook vets and this morning some buff bodies will brave the cold for a ski-ing photo shoot at Holbrook Boat Club, according to calendar co-ordinator Trish Shea.
Mrs Shea says the support from the community, particularly businesses, has been completely overwhelming with the list of sponsors as long as, ahem, a bloke's arm.
Seriously, though, she said "absolutely everything" had been donated for the project including $20,000 to help cover production and distribution costs for the calendar, which is set to be printed in September.
There will be a launch at Holbrook Hall on Saturday, October 29 where it's rumoured some of the blokes will put on a live show.
As for the pub's unexpected visitor on Monday, well apparently she was quick to slap $25 on the bar to order one of the first copies of the calendar!
