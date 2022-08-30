Stars of the Big Bash League arrived in Albury on Tuesday to inspire the next generation of cricketers.
Sydney Thunder players Jason Sangha, Ollie Davies, Hannah Darlington and Lauren Smith ran drills for around 120 youngsters during a super clinic at The Scots School.
Advertisement
Children threw themselves into batting, bowling and fielding games.
"It was good to share our experience with some of the kids and let them know what we've been through to get to where are are," Davies said.
"I got a few bats from Shaun Marsh when I was younger and that made me want to keep playing cricket and get to the top level.
"You never know what a two-minute conversation can mean for a junior coming up the ranks so it's really important to give your time."
Darlington, 20, is Thunder's WBBL captain and has already played four times for Australia.
"It's awesome to see the impact cricket is having in the community," she said.
"If you look at our state squads and Big Bash squads at the moment, you can see the amount of country players we have within our list.
"They come from all over regional NSW, which is really exciting."
Cricket NSW chief executive Lee Germon was also at the event.
"You can make it from anywhere and the opportunities are there for cricketers from places like Albury.
Regional cricket manager Jerim Hayes was thrilled with the turnout.
"Our purpose, in community cricket, is to inspire kids to play and love the game," Hayes said.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
"In trying conditions, to get 120 there is a testament to the families who came out and it plays right into that mission statement because we're here to grow the game.
"As the father of a daughter, to see so many young girls there was awesome.
"The whole thing wouldn't have been possibly without the co-operation of Albury City Council and The Scots School.
"It's good to know there's facilities in Albury like that and organisations willing to have us."
There are plans to run another super clinic immediately before the Thunder's Big Bash game against Hobart Hurricanes at Lavington Sports Ground on New Year's Eve, marking the culmination of the local Junior and Master Blast competitions.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.