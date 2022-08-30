Wodonga's Cody Szust will front the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night in a bid to overturn a two-match ban for striking North Albury's Riley Smith.
Szust was reported by both boundary umpire Nelson Butterfield and field umpire Todd Werner for intentionally striking Smith during the fourth quarter of the match at Bunton Park last Saturday.
Advertisement
Szust requested that the charge be heard by the tribunal.
ALSO IN SPORT
Smith was also reported for attempting to strike Szust in the same incident by the match review panel.
Smith elected to take a one-week set penalty and will miss the opening round of next season with the Hoppers out of finals contention.
Any penalty incurred by Szust will also have to be served next season.
The O&M finals commence on Saturday with Yarrawonga and Albury set to clash in the qualifying final at WJ Findlay Oval.
Wangaratta Rovers and Myrtleford meet in the elimination final on Sunday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.