SEPTEMBER
2
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 7.30pm
Kitty Flanagan Live, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 8pm
The Wolfe Brothers, The Commercial Club, Albury, 8pm
3
Them, The Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, 3pm and 7.30pm
Kitty Flanagan Live, Albury Entertainment Centre, 5pm and 8pm
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
4
Kitty Flanagan Live, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre, 5pm
10
Murray Concert Choir presents Plagues, Prayers, Peace, St Matthew's Church, Albury, 7.30pm
11
Murray Concert Choir presents Plagues, Prayers, Peace, St Matthew's Church, Albury, 2.30pm
Royal Czech Ballet presents Swan Lake, Albury Entertainment Centre, 7pm
PROJECTion Dance presents The Nutcracker, The Cube Wodonga, 7.30pm
16
The Alphabet of Awesome Science, The Cube Wodonga, 1pm and 6pm
Altimate Grunge, SS&A Albury, doors open 7.30pm
