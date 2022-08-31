When Unique Thompson was initially approached by the Bandits, she was presented with an offer she couldn't refuse.
Fresh off the back of claiming the inaugural NBL1 East title and delivering the club its first women's championship, that promise has now been fulfilled.
"When Matt (Paps) first called me and asked if I'd play here, one of his selling points was that we were going to win a championship," Thompson said.
"I believed him and I trusted him.
"That came to pass, so I can say that he's great at selling that.
"It's honestly been such a great experience with the girls and everyone is so happy.
"This is a great team, a great club and a great organisation as well. It's just a great feeling."
The 23-year-old US import has emerged as one of the most exciting players to don Bandits' colours, with a 24-point performance seeing Thompson crowned the most valuable player in the recent decider against Sutherland.
The former WNBA listed player had plenty of support back home as she helped make history for a community she knew next to nothing about before arriving several months ago.
"I really didn't know what I was getting myself into," she laughed.
"This is my first time in Australia, and especially looking up Albury and the pictures that you see on the internet, and then getting here, it's just been different to what I expected, but in a great way."
Thompson is now bound for Russia, but will first line-up for the Bandits in the NBL1 National Championships.
She admitted she may be back one day.
"I would hope so," she said.
"I don't know what will happen next year of course. I'm trying to get back into the WNBA, but if all else goes like it did this year, I'll definitely be back."
After becoming the club's first championship coach in the women's program, Matt Paps admitted the focus now shifts from celebrating to preparing to take on the winning teams from the remaining NBL1 conferences next weekend.
"I gave them one night off. They tried to get the week off, apparently they claim that I said if they play well in the last quarter that I'll give them the whole week. I don't recall that, I asked them for the tape," he joked.
"It's different because obviously we're playing teams that we haven't played all year. It's just going to be a good challenge."
Lauren Jackson will be unavailable for the three-day-event as the Opals ramp up preparations for the World Cup in September.
"At this stage Lauren won't be playing, but that's the same as any other Australian representative that won't be available that weekend," Paps said.
"I still think we have probably the best player in the country with Unique, and then Ai (Yamada) and Brodie (Theodore) are up there as the top guards in the country."
As border fans and supporters continue to congratulate the history-making team, Paps admitted the significance of their achievements hasn't been lost on them.
"I think it means everything," he said.
"There's been a lot of posts and comments since we won it with how much it means to so many people, ex-players, ex-coaches, ex-presidents, everyone that's been involved in the club in the last 16 years in the women's program.
"It's great for all of them to really be a part of it."
For border youngsters Tahli Smith, Ruby Watson and Bella Fielder, it's a season they will never forget.
"We haven't had a lot of winning seasons at the Bandits here for the women, so to be able to experience a bit of winning culture is excellent for them," Paps said.
