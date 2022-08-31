The Border Mail

Albury-Wodonga Bandits book spot in NBL1 National Championships

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated August 31 2022 - 5:10am, first published 4:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CHAMPIONS: NBL1 East championship most valuable player Unique Thompson with coach Matt Paps as the Bandits bring home the club's first women's trophy following a historic victory against Sutherland. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

When Unique Thompson was initially approached by the Bandits, she was presented with an offer she couldn't refuse.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.