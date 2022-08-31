Barnawartha coach Kade Butters caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his predictions on this weekend's first and second semi-finals.
BRENT GODDE: It's been an unbelievable season from Beechworth so far to go from one win last season to being one win away from a spot in the grand final?
Advertisement
KADE BUTTERS: It's a fantastic achievement and you can't help but admire the job that Brayden Carey and Tom Cartledge have done so far. Most of the improvement has come from getting locals back to the club and it has been a stunning turnaround.
BG: Can the Bushrangers dare to dream and win the grand final?
KB: If they can replicate what they produced in that first-half against Kiewa-Sandy Creek last weekend with their pressure and intensity, I think they can. But the million dollar question is can they sustain that for four-quarters because when it dropped off last week in the second-half the Hawks were surging.
BG: Beechworth only kicked eight goals against the Hawks, will that be enough to get the job done against Chiltern?
KB: That won't cut it against the Swans who are the highest scoring team in the competition. Realistically the Bushies will need 12-goals or more to kick a winning score.
BG: Jai 'In The Sky' Middleton only kicked one goal for the Bushies last weekend. Does that spell danger for the Swans who lack tall defenders?
KB: To the Hawks' credit there was a lot of pressure on the Beechworth midfielders who couldn't deliver the ball as cleanly as they would have liked. If the Swans do something similar, you probably don't need an overly tall defender on Middleton, just pressure, pressure and more pressure.
BG: Middleton has got all the attributes to be a match-winner for the Bushies?
KB: Let's be honest, there are not too many defenders in the competition who can match the big fella one-on-one. If the Bushies can isolate him deep in attack, he just needs a bit of space to destroy the opposition because he is athletic for his size and is such a beautiful kick of the football.
BG: Is Kayde Surrey the best defender in the competition?
KB: If he isn't, he certainly is on the podium. Just his ability to read the play and the confidence to come off his man to help out the other defenders is unrivalled.
BG: Who does Surrey get the match-up on this weekend, Mark Doolan or Ethan Boxall?
KB: Doolan will play predominantly deep in attack, so I'm tipping Boxall. That way Surrey can be at his damaging best further up the ground and in the play a lot more.
BG: Some of Surrey's spoils last weekend had to be seen to be believed?
KB: Kayde is a big unit and when he punches the ball, he certainly destroys the contest. I think one punch travelled 45m, he timed it that sweetly.
Advertisement
BG: Barton medallist Scott Meyer looms as the Swans' trump card?
KB: Big Scottie is all class and although he likes to play predominantly in the ruck I wouldn't mind seeing him spend a bit more time deep in attack, just to keep the opposition guessing.
BG: Is the Swans' multi-pronged attack comprising Boxall, Doolan and Jake Cooper their biggest asset?
KB: It has been a lethal mix all season and the Swans don't rely on any one player kicking a bag to win. If you throw in Kyle Magee and Meyer who are also capable of hurting you on the scoreboard, it gives the Swans plenty of firepower.
ALSO IN SPORT
Advertisement
BG: Who are you tipping and why?
KB: I think Chiltern has had the perfect preparation with the week off and a full-list to choose from. I expect Beechworth to be up for the challenge early but the Swans to finish full of running late with their multi-pronged attack the biggest difference. Swans by 11 points for me.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.