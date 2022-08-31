Barnawartha coach Kade Butters caught-up with The Border Mail's BRENT GODDE to answer the tough questions and give his predictions on this weekend's first and second semi-finals.
BRENT GODDE: The Bombers struggled to beat a severely depleted Barnawartha last weekend. It's not the sort of form to suggest they can spring an upset against the Hawks?
KADE BUTTERS: On form you would think the Hawks will be far too strong. Full credit to Dederang last week, they jumped us early which proved to be the difference.
BG: Are the Hawks good enough to rebound and win three successive finals to claim the flag?
KB: History may be against the Hawks but if they can remain close enough to full-strength they are still a dangerous proposition for any side. They have got the quality and the game plan, it's just a matter of executing it in the pressure cooker of finals.
BG: The Hawks sorely missed the run and gun of Dillon Blaszczyk off a back-flank last weekend against the Bushrangers?
KB: Blaszczyk does set-up a lot of the Hawks' attacking moves from across half-back with his ability to break the lines. Jack Di Mizio played the role superbly last week but that robbed the Hawks of another dangerous forward option which proved costly in a low-scoring contest.
BG: Is Hawk spearhead Nick Beattie being kept goalless last week a concern?
KB: I don't think so and every player is entitled to having an off day. I'm pretty sure he has only just come back from injury and is a classy player who won the Hawks' best and fairest last season.
BG: Do the Hawks tag Bomber midfielders Elliott Powell and Jordan Harrington?
KB: While Powell and Harrington are two of the most damaging midfielders in the competition, I don't think the Hawks will worry about tagging either of them. It's more a case of the Bombers trying to apply the pressure to the Hawks like Beechworth did last weekend.
BG: While the Bombers boast a handful of topliners, its their bottom six that is their Achilles heel?
KB: Especially when the blowtorch is applied during a final. I think Chiltern, Kiewa and Beechworth have been the standout sides all season because of their superior depth compared to the opposition.
BG: Who are you tipping and why?
KB: It's impossible to go past Kiewa. I think the Hawks will simply be too skillful, smarter around the contest and use the ball a lot cleaner. It's the Hawks by 44 points for me.
