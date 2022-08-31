The Border Mail
Myrtleford's Riley Bouker admits losing confidence after shoulder issues

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:48am, first published 1:21am
WELCOME BACK: Myrtleford's Riley Bouker kicked three goals on debut as a teenager, but trumped that with five against the Roos last Saturday. Picture: ASH SMITH

I had two shoulder recos ... I started playing again but it was no good and ended up fracturing it.

- Riley Bouker

Myrtleford young gun Riley Bouker has opened up about losing confidence after battling shoulder problems in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

