I had two shoulder recos ... I started playing again but it was no good and ended up fracturing it.- Riley Bouker
Myrtleford young gun Riley Bouker has opened up about losing confidence after battling shoulder problems in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Bouker played in the Saints' incredible 2019 under 18s premiership, the club's first in the three football grades since 1990.
The Saints didn't field a thirds' team in 2018, due to a lack of numbers.
Bouker was the club's leading goalkicker and one of a number of youngsters who have since played seniors.
However, while a number of those junior team-mates have had extended stints in seniors, the 20-year-old was the forgotten man.
Until last Saturday.
The classy Bouker kicked five goals in the final round clash against Corowa-Rutherglen and will suddenly be an integral figure in Sunday's elimination final against Wangaratta Rovers at Albury Sportsground.
"I had two shoulder recos after dislocating my left shoulder, I started playing again but it was no good and ended up fracturing it," he explained.
"I missed 12 months with that and then had to fight my way back into the side."
Shoulder dislocations are incredibly painful, requiring extensive rehabilitation, and the 20-year-old admits his confidence was rocked.
"Definitely and also finding the time to work my way back into the side," he admitted.
Co-coach Jake Sharp is recovering from another knee reconstruction, so he knows about fighting back.
"Injuries always challenge people and if you stick at it and stick at it, you find ways to build your resilience and that's what he's done," he suggested.
"He's done his time in the reserves and been inconsistent with his form, hopefully that's a game where he comes of age."
