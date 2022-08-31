Beechworth midfielder Cam Fendyk attributes an arduous pre-season as the driving force behind his breakout season.
Fendyk dropped more than six kilograms over the summer and has enjoyed his best season yet at Baarmutha Park.
The hard-working midfielder recently finished third in the Barton medal after polling 26 votes.
Adding further merit to the performance he missed three matches during the home and away season.
Fendyk said he was pleasantly surprised to poll so well.
"I was surprised to be up that high, especially after missing a few matches," Fendyk said.
"But this year is the fittest that I've been and I can run out matches a lot better than previous years.
"Tom (Cartledge) certainly raised the bar as far as training over the summer and I think most blokes lost a few pounds.
"I dropped six kilograms and I guess when you are winning you tend to enjoy your football a lot more which also helps with your form."
Fendyk played the first final of his career last weekend against Kiewa-Sandy Creek with the Bushrangers stunning the league powerhouse by eight points.
It was their first finals appearance since winning the flag in 2010.
"It was an unreal experience with the ground in perfect condition and the crowd really up and about," Fendyk said.
"It was a memorable match that's for sure.
"I thought as a side, we really came to play in that first-half and were a better side than Kiewa.
"As a midfield group, our delivery inside 50m probably wasn't at the level that we would have liked.
"Kiewa probably had a lot more inside 50s and we were probably let off the hook a bit in that they didn't capitalise as much as they usually do.
"It's no secret that our contested footy is our one wood and something that we pride ourselves on.
"So the more contested we can make it as a midfield group, the better our chances of winning.
"The last six weeks has really suited our game style but now the sun is back out we have had to transition to a bit more free flowing footy."
