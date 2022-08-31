The Border Mail
Beechworth midfielder Cam Fendyk enjoys breakout season to finish third in Barton medal

By Brent Godde
Updated August 31 2022 - 10:27am, first published 9:30am
Beechworth midfielder Cam Fendyk has been instrumental in his sides stellar form and rapid rise up the ladder.

Beechworth midfielder Cam Fendyk attributes an arduous pre-season as the driving force behind his breakout season.

