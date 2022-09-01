The Border Mail
Fusion Safety's Craig Docherty speaks at Digital Innovation Festival in Bright

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated September 1 2022 - 4:22am, first published 12:26am
Chief executive and founder of Fusion Safety Management Craig Docherty is speaking at the Digital Innovation Futures festival North East event, which encourages digital innovation and growth in the region. Picture by Mark Jesser.

A Mount Beauty resident, who has been involved with investigating 130 workplace deaths in Singapore and now has his own safety business, will discuss the challenges of online leadership in Bright on Thursday night.

