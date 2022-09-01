A Mount Beauty resident, who has been involved with investigating 130 workplace deaths in Singapore and now has his own safety business, will discuss the challenges of online leadership in Bright on Thursday night.
Founder of Fusion Safety Management Craig Docherty will speak at a Digital Innovation Futures North East festival event at Bright Coworking from 5.30pm to 7.30pm on September 1.
Mr Docherty said Fusion Safety was formed after two years working for the Singaporean government as Deputy Commissioner for Workplace Health and Safety.
"I used to investigate all the fatalities and all the serious accidents," he said.
"If anyone had a fatality, I'd ask to see the CEO and really understand if they had a plan and what the plan was, what they learned from the fatality and what they were going to do.
"It really made me see two sides of people: the people who were quite remorseful about killing somebody and the people who would rock up in a BMW or a Lexus and really not give two hoots."
Mr Docherty said his team of 100 staff would investigate two fatalities a week across all industries, which took a large emotional toll.
"You think of a fatality, I've investigated it," he said.
"It was pretty full on that two years, I learned so much about people and leadership and essentially culture."
Mr Docherty established Fusion Safety in 2007, but during pandemic lockdowns developed a blended online and face to face approach to teaching safety leadership, using a homemade green screen and experimenting with video production.
"It's really really worked out, it's not high IT, but it's learning how we will still be able to influence these new leaders and this is how we've done it," he said.
Today, Mr Docherty will share insights on how his past career experiences helped shape his global business Fusion Safety and answer questions on the challenges of leadership online.
Mr Docherty's story is just one example of digital innovation on show at the Festival.
NBN Local business lead Annette Rose, who is a founding team member of financial service startup Egg Bank (UK) and UBank (Australia), will also be in Bright today to talk about hacks, scams and cybersecurity from 11.30am to 1pm.
There will also be two online sessions: 'paid advertising and social media' from 9am to 10.30am with Bree Nightingale and Melissa Antony, who work with organisations and individuals to upskill them digitally and 'digital and emerging technology' with digital innovation consultant Emma Jones from 2.30pm to 4pm.
The festival, hosted by Start Up Shake Up, aims to encourage digital innovation and growth in the North East.
All are welcome to attend with bookings through Eventbrite.
Victoria Ellis grew up on the Border and loves reporting for her home community. She is a University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. In 2018 Victoria was awarded the Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism and completed a 10 week internship with WIN News Illawarra. In 2019 she was awarded The Border Mail's Cameron Thompson Scholarship, where she completed a three week internship, before taking up ongoing employment in 2021.
