An August drenching on the Border has resulted in a close to average winter in terms of rainfall.
A wet finish to the final month of winter took August's rainfall to 110 millimetres, which made up half the seasonal total of 220.6 millimetres to fall just below the historical average of 223.5 and last year's figure of 242.8.
Advertisement
Almost 70 more millimetres fell in August compared to last year (40.4) with the total above the long-term average of 76.4 millimetres.
The Border's winter started with above average rainfall for June with 72.8 millimetres recorded, narrowly less than the 81 millimetres for the month last year.
July was drier than 12 months prior with 37.8 millimetres well below the 121.4 millimetres recorded in 2021.
The long-term average of 78.1 millimetres is more than double for what fell this July.
Wangaratta's winter rainfall was less than the 206.7 millimetres recorded last year with a final tally of 189.2.
That figure was driven by 101 millimetres coming down in August.
The rural city received 64 millimetres in June and a further 24.2 throughout July.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Meanwhile, the Bureau of Meteorology is expecting a wet spring for most of the eastern half of Australia where there is a high chance of above average rainfall.
The spring outlook suggested a La Nina was a 70 per cent chance to return, which could create a high flood risk.
"Where soils and catchments are wet, and streamflows are high, further rainfall this spring will increase the risk of flooding for eastern Australia," Bureau of Meteorology senior climatologist Dr Lynette Bettio said.
Dr Bettio said a positive southern annular mode, the north-south movement of strong westerly winds in the southern hemisphere, was also likely, which may push weather systems south and could bring wetter easterly winds to NSW.
Advertisement
"Almost all of Australia is likely to experience warmer than average nights, while cooler days are likely for large parts of the mainland," she added.
"We encourage communities to keep up to date with the official forecasts and warnings on the Bureau of Meteorology's website and BOM Weather app."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.