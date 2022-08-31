The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

WARRANT WEDNESDAY: Albury police release information of five people wanted for arrest

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 31 2022 - 2:36am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury police are hoping to locate Brandon Carter.

Albury police are seeking the public's help to track down five people with warrants out for their arrest.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.