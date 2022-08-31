Albury police are seeking the public's help to track down five people with warrants out for their arrest.
Brandon Carter, who goes by the alias Fitzgerald, is wanted on two outstanding warrants.
He is known to frequent the Albury area.
Peter Brian Hamilton has outstanding warrants in his name.
He has been linked to the Albury area.
Albury police would also like to locate Mikaela Morgan who has one outstanding warrant.
She is known to frequent Albury and Wodonga.
Those who may be able to assist are asked to contact Albury police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Meanwhile, Deniliquin police have released details about Andrew Dodemaide who has an outstanding warrant.
He is recognised around the Barooga area.
Deniliquin police are also on the lookout for Stevie-Lee Styman who has one warrant for her arrest.
She is known around the Finley, Barooga and Cobram areas.
Anyone with information on either of their whereabouts is asked to call Deniliquin police on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
