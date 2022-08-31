THE return of spring community events after COVID-19 restrictions will not include the popular Wodonga Children's Fair.
Without fanfare, Wodonga Council has canned the free festival which drew thousands of youngsters to the city's showground each October before it was suspended due to fallout from the coronavirus in 2020.
Mayor Kev Poulton could not say specifically why the fair had been dumped, but noted there was no debate about it among councillors during budget talks this year.
"As councillors you approve budgets to things and this year's budget process was rock solid and councillors were all happy, specifically that event wasn't highlighted out of that," he said.
"You put together a calendar of events and you consider all your assets and your venues and things like that and how they're utilised and often there's multiple reasons that impact those things.
"It's one, that if the community want it, they need to talk about it and say 'we want the children's fair'."
Cr Poulton, a father of five, showed interest in reversing the shelving of the fair.
The council's manager of tourism and cultural services Kim Strang said cost was not a factor in halting the fair.
"In an effort to revitalise the city's events program, the focus has been on other free events such as CoCreate - a celebration of creativity with a focus on family entertainment," Ms Strang said.
"CoCreate is held four times a year with the next to be held on Saturday, October 15 from 4pm to 8pm in The Cube Wodonga courtyard.
"A range of other family events continues to be offered at Hyphen Wodonga Library, The Cube and other council venues.
"As always, we welcome community input as we continue to plan and deliver family-focused events in the future."
Regular fair compere, Albury entertainer Steve Bowen only learned of the demise of the festival on Thursday when told by The Border Mail.
"It's very disappointing," Mr Bowen said.
"It's been a fantastic event and it's really been a real showcase for children.
"I think I've been there over 20 years doing it and it's always really well received in my experience.
"I look forward to them putting it back on the agenda."
The fair was first held in 1990 at the Wodonga Civic Centre and had huge attendances through the 2000s with 18,179 patrons in 2006.
