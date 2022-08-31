Violet Smuts got stuck in a rut when marooned and masked-up at home.
The boredom she suffered was her never-ending story of the COVID-19 lock-downs, so to see her experience up on stage excited the 11-year-old.
The Albury North Public School Year 6 student and her classmates were entertained Wednesday by an adaption of Albury author Aimee Chan's popular children's book The Happy Mask.
"I'm an only child and my dad was always busy, so I was really bored in the lock-down," Violet said.
"The play was a good representation of the book and it was different, which I wasn't expecting."
Albury actress Shelby Brodie, 22, plays protagonist preschooler Maggie, who is stuck home not able to play with anyone.
This was her first paid acting gig, as it was for her co-star, Peter Uniacke.
"I can relate with my character because I hated lock-downs and school work."
Dr Chan said the whole experience had been "joyful".
"It's fun experiencing each school and the energy of the children," Dr Chan said.
The next show will be at Glenroy Public School Friday.
