Wangaratta man wants to avoid jail after robbing gay dating app victim

A North East traffic controller who robbed a man he met on on a gay dating app and exposed himself hopes to avoid jail for his offending.
Wangaratta resident Jamie Lee Robinson returned to the County Court on Tuesday after his offending on December 1, 2018.
He met the victim in Melbourne during a night out and got into his car and became angry, demanding and aggressive.
Robinson punched the victim twice in this cheek while he was driving, took his phone, demanded his wallet and for the victim to withdraw cash from an ATM, and took his sunglasses.
Robinson exposed his penis and started to masturbate.
The victim eventually ran from his car at Broadmeadows, entered a shop and screamed out for help.
Robinson's DNA was later found inside the car and his fingerprints found on the exterior.
Lawyer Martin Kozlowski urged Judge Amanda Chambers not to jail the 36-year-old, who has had a child since the offence and is expecting another child.
Prosecutor Damian Plummer said aspects of the explanations given by Robinson over the offending were "not plausible".
"The victim was in a very vulnerable position," Mr Plummer said, noting the man had been punched in the head while driving on a freeway.
The prosecution is seeking a jail term followed by a corrections order, while Mr Kozlowski sought a straight order without jail.
"If he were to be incarcerated at this point, he's done so well and has managed to stay out of trouble, it would only have the effect of sending him to back to where he's managed to come from," Mr Kozlowski said.
Mr Plummer said Robinson had "been before the courts repeatedly" and had a lengthy history of drug use, with the incident linked to drugs.
The 36-year-old was assessed for a corrections order yesterday.
Judge Chambers said she hadn't made a decision on the appropriate sentence, which will be considered and handed down on Friday next week.
