Albury Wodonga Yacht Club announces return of marquee event Sail Country for first time since 2019

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated August 31 2022 - 6:42am, first published 6:30am
Stirling Marshall, 10, and Addison Wrennall, 12, are excited to be competing in their first Sail Country race. Picture by James Wiltshire

A popular Border sailing event, considered Australia's biggest inland regatta, has been tipped to fill quickly after a three-year layoff.

