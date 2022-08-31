A popular Border sailing event, considered Australia's biggest inland regatta, has been tipped to fill quickly after a three-year layoff.
Sail Country attracted close to 1000 people to the region when it last went ahead in 2019 and Albury-Wodonga Yacht Club is keen to put two COVID cancellations behind it with a return to Lake Hume on October 29 and 30.
"This is an event that combines two things, it's the sailing, which is something that is very important, but the other very important part is it is a very social weekend," commodore Phil Clements said.
"It's an opportunity to showcase what we've got as a regional sailing club and what we've got as region full stop.
"We've attracted around 200 entrants in the past and it's become very popular to the point where we have a cap of 200 and we sell out literally within a couple of hours of entries opening. We're hoping the same will happen again.
"Most of them come from Melbourne, other regional parts of Victoria and some parts of NSW.
"We're a 100 per cent volunteer-run organisation and the regatta is now regarded as one of the 10 largest in Australia, which is pretty amazing."
Table Top's Stirling Marshall and Wodonga's Addison Wrennall are among the club's rising stars to contest the event for the first time.
"I love competing with everyone," Addison said.
Stirling was Albury-Wodonga Yacht Club's most improved junior sailor last season.
"I like it when the speed props up," he added.
Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton and Albury deputy mayor Steve Bowen welcomed the event's return at the launch on Wednesday and praised its strong economic impact.
The pair took part in a remote control boat race and Cr Bowen said he looked forward to beating Cr Poulton again in October.
