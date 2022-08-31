INDIGO Shire's mayor has contrasted the empty Beechworth railway goods shed with its Chiltern counterpart which is a craft hub.
Bernard Gaffney made the comparison at this week's council meeting in asking shire chief executive Trevor Ierino if the Beechworth site could be permitted to have a community use like the Chiltern goods shed.
Advertisement
"The goods shed at Chiltern was refurbished by VicTrack and is for community use only, not to be used for private enterprise, yet the Beechworth goods shed is not being used by the community and it's use is only for private enterprise," Cr Gaffney said.
"There's been $590,000 spent on that goods shed, $360 (000) of that is ratepayers' money.
"I was just wondering if there is any likelihood that the community would be able to use that vacant shed, which has been vacant for close to four years."
Cr Gaffney's question came amid debate over a petition related to a community desire to have an historic carriage collection housed in the Beechworth shed.
Cr Gaffney said based on his conversation with the Trust chief the latter statement was incorrect and he called on Mr Ierino to withdraw it.
Mr Ierino questioned that, but said the wording would not be included in the minutes of the meeting.
In replying to Cr Gaffney on backing 'community use' status for the Beechworth shed, Mr Ierino said that was a matter for councillors.
He could not say when a third expressions of interest process in relation to using the shed would occur after two previously proved unsuccessful.
Meanwhile, Beechworth Heritage Society president Elizabeth Mason chided councillors for their failure to resolve the fate of the carriage collection in an email sent to them on Monday.
"As a volunteer organisation spending hours of time and energy on this proposal of such historic significance, we are bewildered by the stalling shown by our leaders to resolve this crisis," Mrs Mason said.
"Your community has spoken, please listen and act on this."
The email also accused the council of "nit picking" in relation to excluding petition signatories because they did not meet council criteria.
Councillor Roberta Horne said it was "an unfortunate technicality" and demonstrated a need to "sharpen our engagement processes" and educate people.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.