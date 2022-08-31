Thirteen Albury teenagers may be considering a career in emergency services after participating in a day of hands-on activities.
Held for the first time in Albury on Wednesday, Girls On Fire took over Thurgoona Rural Fire Brigade to showcase the tools and techniques used in fire and rescue operations, as well as the teamwork, resilience and community connection common between agencies.
Elanore Meehan, 15, from James Fallon High School said she was most interested in firefighting for NSW Parks and Wildlife, an agency she was not aware of before today, after they walked the group through fire management of the state's parks and reserves.
"It looks fun and you meet a lot of people out of it," Elanore said.
In the Girls On Fire single-day workshop, students moved between fire prevention, emergency preparedness and disaster management scenarios, with peer support from cadets learning alongside them.
Billieann Leck, 16, who had just used a hydraulic tool to stretch a car body away from its hinge with the Volunteer Rescue Association, said even as a Walla Walla Rural Fire Brigade cadet she had learned a lot from the day.
"Coming here and learning about the rescue squad and the SES, it is a lot of information that you've never seen or heard," Billieann said.
"You just have to get in and do it."
Co-ordinated locally by NSW RFS South-Western Chief Superintendent Kelwyn White, Albury's participating agencies included NSW Rural Fire Service, NSW State Emergency Service, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Volunteer Rescue Association.
"Being female in the fire agency, and having been around for over 20 years, I was really keen to boost the numbers in the south-west of NSW for women's participation," Ms White said.
"This is just a great opportunity to expose the young women to roles - whether they be career options or volunteering - in all of these agencies, which are generally male-dominated," she said.
Girls On Fire exists to build the confidence and capability of young girls regarding emergency management, while also addressing the lower participation of women in emergency services and to boost its workforce.
In NSW, one of most the bushfire-prone areas in the world, formal volunteerism is in decline.
"We want to be reflective of our communities, which means we want to see lots of different people join the agencies," Ms White said.
"It is a great opportunity to address the deficit in the numbers in all of our agencies in female representation."
