EIGHTY-FIVE people in the Border and North East region died of drug overdose deaths between 2016 and 2020, a study reveals.
The figure represents a 50 per cent increase in Albury, an 86 per cent rise in Wodonga-Alpine and are almost double previous statistics for the Wangaratta-Benalla area.
The findings are detailed in "Australia's Annual Overdose Report" released yesterday, International Overdose Awareness Day, by the Penington Institute.
The report showed in the five years from 2016, 33 Albury residents died of unintentional overdoses, and 26 in both Wodonga-Alpine and Wangaratta-Benalla. In 2020, 212 residents of regional NSW died of overdoses, compared with 305 residents of Greater Sydney.
Institute chief executive officer John Ryan said the rate of unintentional overdose deaths had been higher in regional NSW and Victoria than in Sydney and Melbourne every year since 2010.
"Every four hours an Australian is lost to preventable overdose," Mr Ryan said.
He said there was no doubt the overdose situation in the Border, North East region was getting worse.
"In the five years between 2016 and 2020, 33 people lost their lives to unintentional overdose in Albury and 26 in Wodonga-Alpine - that's too many," Mr Ryan said.
"There is a misconception that overdose only kills younger people, however Australians over 40 accounted for more than two thirds of overdose deaths in 2020.
"Many also believe illicit drugs are the main cause, however pharmaceuticals continue to drive overdose deaths in Australia."
In Wagga Wagga in the same period, 32 residents died of overdoses. This was six more than the 26 unintentional overdose deaths recorded in 2011-2015.
"Overdose has taken the lives of over 35,000 Australians since 2001," Mr Ryan said.
