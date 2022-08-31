An Albury resident facing a charge of murder over the death of a man in a remote town has appeared in court, with the court told there was an eye witness in the case.
He was charged with murdering David Gaskell at Manangatang west of Swan Hill five days earlier.
He was also charged with entering the Wattle Street home armed with a knife with intent to assault a person inside, and intentionally causing injury to Karen Lyons.
The Mildura Magistrates Court on Wednesday heard a witness list had been filed.
The defence is waiting on a statement from an eye witness who gave a recorded interview to police.
The court heard the statement, and a report from a doctor who conducted a post mortem examination, were key pieces of evidence.
The court heard the information would soon be served.
Newman did not apply for release and will return to court on October 26.
