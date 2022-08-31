A Glenroy drug addict who supplied methamphetamine to a principal drug dealer in order to fund his own habit has been jailed for almost two years.
Jarrod Groves was involved in selling "ice" to a North Albury woman - for cash or on credit - in mid-2021.
Police surveillance of his mobile telephone, under Strike Force Adige, detected his offending.
Albury Local Court heard also how Groves obtained a false vaccination certificate on October 16 showing he had received two COVID-19 vaccinations. He used this to visit businesses in the Albury area.
Two weeks later NSW Health told him he was positive for COVID-19, but he failed to self-isolate and instead visited homes and businesses over a five-day period.
In one drug deal on May 14, 2021, Groves, who turned 33 on Tuesday, supplied seven grams of methamphetamine to the woman for $1400 - on credit, or what was referred to as a "tick".
In another, Albury Local Court has heard, Groves told the woman by phone on June 1 that he needed to buy a "ball" or about 3.5 grams of methamphetamine.
She gave him four grams when he went to her Koonwarra Street home; while there, Groves took a call to supply methamphetamine to someone else. The call finished, Groves told the woman he would "throw in some cash" for the methamphetamine.
On the afternoon of June 21, 2021, Groves supplied her with 1.75 grams of methamphetamine for $850.
Groves, of Harvey Court, went into custody, bail refused, on November 4, 2021.
He pleaded guilty to supplying a prohibited drug on an ongoing basis, never licensed person drive vehicle, fail to comply with a self-isolation direction, knowingly produce a false or misleading document and supply a prohibited drug at greater than an indictable but less than commercial quantity, plus a separate ongoing supply charge.
Defence lawyer Graham Lamond said Groves spent 125 days of his almost 10 months in custody under harsh conditions at Bathurst jail, including no access to a television, not able to shower and not being allowed to make or receive phone calls.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin said the COVID-19-related offending was especially serious given the heightened state of the pandemic at the time.
Groves was jailed for 23 months and will be released on parole on December 3.
He lodged a severity appeal to the District Court.
