Wodonga emergency workers come together for mental health push

Wodonga's emergency services have come together in a bid to spark discussions about mental health.
R U OK? Day will be held on Thursday next week, with people encouraged to check in on their friends, family and work colleagues.
The national campaign urges people to ask if others are okay and have conversations about their mental health.
Police Senior Sergeant Shane Martin said emergency workers responded to mental health related incidents, and could also suffer as a result of their experiences.
"Statistics amongst our services are pretty high with people who might be suffering or have experienced some incidents that can impact on their mental health," he said.
"It's important we talk about it, and campaigns like the R U OK? Day bring it to the forefront."
Senior Sergeant Martin said incidents like fatal car crashes could have flow on ramifications for those who attend.
Ambulance Victoria team manager Mike Fuery said emergency workers attended incidents where "you see a family pretty much devastated in the blink of an eye".
"Seeing that tragedy unfold before us has flow on effects for us as well," he said.
"We have a robust counselling service in Ambulance Victoria, which enables us to keep doing our work and look after others.
"If community members are struggling, if they can find their support in their friends and family, and they're not afraid to ask, that will help them as well.
"Giving people the connection to reach out, we think that's a good thing."
The campaign comes as North East police officers prepare to farewell Wangaratta Detective Sergeant Shannon Murphy following his death last Monday.
Inspector Kirton said Detective Sergeant Murphy had touched many lives and remembered him for his sense of humour and happy personality.
"Shannon had been away from work for a while," he said on the GoFundMe page.
"During that time he has been strongly supported by his work mates and friends.
"He spoke openly about his challenges and we know that he would encourage you all to look after yourself and look out for each other.
"Please don't wait for your bucket to fill up - reach out for support or speak to someone you trust."
The page has raised more than $11,000.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14 and beyondblue 1300 224 636.
