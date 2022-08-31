Rider on stolen motorbike sought by cops after crash in Albury

Albury police are seeking help to find a person who crashed a stolen motorbike in Albury.
The rider was wearing all black clothing and a distinctive pink, white and black helmet, on a stolen black motorbike.
The rider was involved in a crash on Wodonga Place in central Albury about 8.35am on Monday.
The rider then fled the scene.
Anyone with information about the rider or incident can call police on (02) 6023 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
