Yarrawonga goalkicking ace Leigh Williams claims the Doug Strang medal

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated August 31 2022 - 10:25am, first published 8:30am
Pigeon forward Leigh Williams is set to have a big say in how far the Pigeons progress during September.

Yarrawonga goalkicking ace Leigh Williams says he was surprised to claim the Doug Strang medal after enduring an injury-riddled season.

